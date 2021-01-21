PM Modi and ministers above 50 may get Covid-19 vaccine after frontline workers

According to operational guidelines for vaccination issued by the Union health ministry, the covid vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age. It will then be offered to persons younger than 50 years of age with associated co-morbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability, the guidelines state. The priority group of above 50 years may be sub-divided into those above 60 years and those between 50 to 60 years for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability, said the guidelines that have been shared with states.