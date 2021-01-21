Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi and ministers above 50 may get Covid-19 vaccine after frontline workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi and ministers above 50 may get Covid-19 vaccine after frontline workers

2 min read . 08:37 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • According to guidelines for vaccination issued by the health ministry, the vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years
  • The next phase of the nationwide inoculation drive will start around May this year, a senior health ministry official said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several ministers aged above 50 are likely to get vaccinated for covid-19 after healthcare and frontline workers in the next phase of the nationwide inoculation drive starting around May this year, a senior official in the union health ministry said. Modi on Thursday said that he will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi on Friday at 1:15 PM via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several ministers aged above 50 are likely to get vaccinated for covid-19 after healthcare and frontline workers in the next phase of the nationwide inoculation drive starting around May this year, a senior official in the union health ministry said. Modi on Thursday said that he will interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi on Friday at 1:15 PM via video conferencing. The participants in the interaction will share their first-hand experience of vaccination.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the Prime Minister with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world’s largest vaccination drive, the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

The interaction follows continuous dialogue and discussion by the Prime Minister with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive, the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

According to operational guidelines for vaccination issued by the Union health ministry, the covid vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age. It will then be offered to persons younger than 50 years of age with associated co-morbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability, the guidelines state. The priority group of above 50 years may be sub-divided into those above 60 years and those between 50 to 60 years for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability, said the guidelines that have been shared with states.

“The Prime Minister is above 50 years of age. The government is following the operational guidelines issued by the health ministry and states have also been asked to follow the same. The prime minister and other ministers from the states should be getting the vaccine after healthcare and frontline workers because he comes under the priority group," said a senior official in the health ministry. The Prime Minister launched the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive virtually on January 16 terming it as the “world’s largest vaccination programme" covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

The official said that covid-19 vaccination in India is completely voluntary, everyone who is eligible and gets a chance should take the vaccination. India as on Thursday vaccinated around 9,99,065 beneficiaries for covid-19 in 18,159 sessions.

