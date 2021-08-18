Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday. Greetings have been pouring in on social media from her colleagues, party leaders and well-wishers.

'She is at the forefront of pioneering reforms that are aimed at transforming the Indian economy and fulfilling the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for her long and healthy life," PM Modi said in his birthday message for Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Thank you very much. Your blessings and guidance give me strength and motivation to serve the nation,: Sitharaman replied to PM Modi.

"Thank you very much. Your blessings and guidance give me strength and motivation to serve the nation,: Sitharaman replied to PM Modi.

“Warm wishes to my Cabinet colleague @NSitharaman ji on her birthday. May she continue to work towards strengthening the economy & bringing prosperity for all Indians," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

“Birthday greetings to Union Minister Smt.@nsitharaman Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.

"Birthday greetings to Union Minister Smt.@nsitharaman Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari tweeted.

“Warm birthday wishes to Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji. Praying for your long and healthy life in the service of the nation," Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

