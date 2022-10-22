PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased in Rewa accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who were killed in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.
The Prime Minister also stated that the local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government.
At least 15 people died and 40 were injured after a bus headed to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad collided with a trolley truck on National Highway 30 near Sohagi Ghati in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Friday night.
All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and one is said to be seriously injured.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the loss of lives. He announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to critically injured.
Taking to Twitter, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, “The loss of life in a road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families."
In a separate tweet, he said, “Talks have been held with Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for proper treatment of the injured and for transporting the mortal remains of the deceased residents of Uttar Pradesh to the state. Instructions have been given to provide ₹ 02 lakh to the kin of the deceased resident of the state and ₹ 50 thousand to the seriously injured."
