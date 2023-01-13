PM Modi announces ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project

PM Modi announces ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project1 min read . 10:01 PM IST
PM Modi on Friday announced ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries affected by natural disasters or other humanitarian crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a new ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis.
“I would like to announce a new Aarogya Maitri project. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises," said at the Concluding Leaders’ Session of the two-day virtual ‘Voice of Global South Summit’.
The prime minister said India will launch the Global South Science and Technology Initiative to share its expertise in areas such as space technology and nuclear energy, and establish the Global South Center of Excellence for research on development solutions that can be scaled up and implemented around the world.
“Happy to announce that India will establish a global south centre - Centre of Excellence. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices of any of our countries which can be scaled & implemented in other members of the global south," said the prime minister.
PM Modi also suggested a Global South Young Diplomats Forum that will help connect youthful officers to the Foreign Ministries.
“For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a ‘Global-South Young Diplomats Forum’, to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries. India will also institute ‘Global-South Scholarships’ for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India," he said.
