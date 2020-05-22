PM Modi announces advance assistance of 500 crore for cyclone-hit Odisha

New Delhi: After conducting aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced advance assistance of ₹500 crore to rehabilitate the state.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal also accompanied Modi during the survey while Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi flew in a separate chopper.

"Government will further help Odisha government and make rest of the arrangements to come out of this crisis, after the complete survey and the formation of a rehabilitation plan," said Modi after conductive survey of Bhadrak and Balasore.

While expressing solidarity with the people of Odisha and deep sorrow for the lives lost, Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the state.

Modi gave his assurance that the Union Government would work shoulder to shoulder with the state governments at this difficult time and give all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the areas affected by the cyclone.

The cyclone that crossed the Odisha coast and made landfall on West Bengal coast on Wednesday left a trail of destruction in the coastal areas of the state.

Over 44 lakh people under 89 blocks have been affected by the impact of the cyclone.

Earlier, Modi had tweeted: "My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest."

Before coming to Odisha, the Prime Minister made an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and announced ₹1,000 crore for immediate assistance after reviewing the situation.

