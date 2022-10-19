PM Modi announces Fourth Positive Indigenization List at DefExpo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenization List’ at the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenization List’ at the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
The list comprises 101 items, and is an initiative of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence manufcaturing and boost export of defence items with active participation of public and private sector. Three such lists comprising 310 items had been released earlier.
The list comprises 101 items, and is an initiative of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence manufcaturing and boost export of defence items with active participation of public and private sector. Three such lists comprising 310 items had been released earlier.
“All items included in the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. This list provides continuous impetus towards self-reliance in defence," the defence ministry said in a press release.
“All items included in the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. This list provides continuous impetus towards self-reliance in defence," the defence ministry said in a press release.
The fourth list has been prepared by the ministry after several rounds of consultations with stakeholders, including the industry. It lays special focus on equipment/systems, that are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years.
The fourth list has been prepared by the ministry after several rounds of consultations with stakeholders, including the industry. It lays special focus on equipment/systems, that are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years.
“Like the first three lists, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus. This fourth list recognizes the growing capacity and capabilities of the Indian defence industry and is likely to stimulate the potential of domestic research & development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities," the ministry added.
“Like the first three lists, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus. This fourth list recognizes the growing capacity and capabilities of the Indian defence industry and is likely to stimulate the potential of domestic research & development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities," the ministry added.
The items on the fourth list will provide abundant visibility and opportunity to the domestic defence industry for understanding the trend and futuristic needs of armed forces and create requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country.
The items on the fourth list will provide abundant visibility and opportunity to the domestic defence industry for understanding the trend and futuristic needs of armed forces and create requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country.
“The MoD will facilitate a conducive environment and render all possible support to the industry to ensure that the timelines mentioned in the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenization List’ are met, thereby achieving self-reliance in defence and developing the capabilities for exports within the country in a time-bound manner. The list has been hosted on the MoD website for information of all stakeholders," the ministry said.
“The MoD will facilitate a conducive environment and render all possible support to the industry to ensure that the timelines mentioned in the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenization List’ are met, thereby achieving self-reliance in defence and developing the capabilities for exports within the country in a time-bound manner. The list has been hosted on the MoD website for information of all stakeholders," the ministry said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.