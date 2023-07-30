7,500 pots with soil from across India to be brought to Delhi: Know all about 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 04:41 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi has announced the launch of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign in the run-up to Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the launch of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to honour the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. The campaign will be launched in the run-up to Independence Day, with special inscriptions to be installed in panchayats in their memory.
