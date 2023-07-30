Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the launch of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to honour the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. The campaign will be launched in the run-up to Independence Day, with special inscriptions to be installed in panchayats in their memory.

The announcement was made during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast. Announcing the launch of the ;Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign, PM Modi said 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will be organised under the campaign. During this time, 7,500 pots carrying soil from different corners of the country will be brought to the national capital along with saplings.

“Amrit Vatika will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the campaign, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, will honour the memory of the brave men and women who laid down their lives for the country.

Recalling how the country came together for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, PM Modi urged the people to hoist the tricolour at the houses this Independence Day. “With these efforts, we will realise our duties.... we will realise the innumerable sacrifices made for the freedom of the country, we will realise the value of freedom. Hence, every person in the country must join in these efforts," PM Modi said.

Referring to the rising number of pilgrims, PM Modi said, “Now more than 10 crore tourists are reaching Kashi every year. The number of devotees visiting pilgrimage sites such as Ayodhya, Mathura and Ujjain is also increasing rapidly. Due to this lakhs of poor are getting employment."

During the Mann ki Baat programme, PM Modi also spoke about the recent landslides and other natural calamities that have left many persons dead and displaced. PM Modi said amid natural calamities, people of the country also again brought to the fore the power of collective effort.

