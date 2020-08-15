PM Modi announces optical fibre link connecting Lakshadweep, mainland India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategically important to mount pressure on China at a time when India’s relation with its neighbour have become bitter. The islands sit at the mouth of the Malacca Strait, one of the busiest shipping thoroughfares of the world and a reason India set up its first tri-service command in the Andamans in 2001. At times of tension with China, India has the option of using its navy to “choke" the Chinese sea lanes of communications with assets based out of the Andamans, according to analysts.