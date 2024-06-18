PM Modi announces return of MannKiBaat on June 30, invites ideas and inputs. Check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was last aired on 25 February 2024 and then took a 3-month break for the Lok Sabha polls.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published03:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will resume on June 30, Sunday. It was earlier halted for some months due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also called upon people to share their ideas and inputs for the same. “Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800.”

Also read: Mann ki Baat 2023: ‘Have to maintain same momentum in 2024 as well,’ PM Modi says

This new episode on 30 June will be the 111th, and Modi, in his last episode had said, “what could be better than the auspicious number 1-1-1.”

Also read: PM Modi halts Mann Ki Baat for 3 months, hints about Lok Sabha elections

In the 110th episode of the programme, Modi had asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

“On turning 18, you are getting a chance to elect a member for the 18th Lok Sabha. That means this 18th Lok Sabha will also be a symbol of youth aspiration," he had said.

Also read: PM Modi hails 'Nari Shakti', says, ‘women touching new heights of progress’

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines of the Election Commission ask governments to not use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

 

