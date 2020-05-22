PM Modi announces 1,000 crore immediate relief for cyclone-hit Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an advance interim assistance of ₹1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal. In a video message after reviewing the situation with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and ₹50,000 for the injured.

"I announce an advance interim assistance of ₹1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today landed in Bengal to take stock of the trail of destruction left behind by severe cyclonic storm Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar came to receive him along with the senior state BJP leadership. Modi and Banrejee then together conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by Amphan, said to be the strongest super cyclone to have made a landfall in the Bay of Bengal area since 1999.

Amphan made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon and caused severe damages in various parts of the state with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall. At least 80 people have lost their lives due to the severe cyclonic storm, as per sources.

On Thursday, Banerjee had said, "I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit the affected areas," adding that she had never witnessed such a severe cyclone in her entire life.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had tweeted: "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy."

PM Modi will now take off for Odisha, which has also been badly hit by the cyclone

