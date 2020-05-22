PM Modi announces 1,000 crore immediate relief for cyclone-hit Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today landed in Bengal to take stock of the trail of destruction left behind by severe cyclonic storm Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar came to receive him along with the senior state BJP leadership. Modi and Banrejee then together conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by Amphan, said to be the strongest super cyclone to have made a landfall in the Bay of Bengal area since 1999.