Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 125th Anniversary Celebration of 'Prabuddha Bharata' Journal through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 125th Anniversary Celebration of 'Prabuddha Bharata' Journal through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi announces 2 lakh compensation each to kin of Moradabad mishap victims

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 04:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The government will also provide 50,000 compensation from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to those seriously injured
  • At least 11 people were killed and around a dozen injured in the bus-truck collision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for next of kin of those who were killed when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning.

The government will also provide 50,000 compensation from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to those seriously injured.

At least 11 people were killed and around a dozen injured in the bus-truck collision caused by poor visibility due to dense fog.

Moradabad ASP Anil Kumar Yadav said 10 people died in the accident initially, and one person whose condition was serious died at the hospital. “One more patient is also in a critical state. We have been told that rest of the injured persons are now stable," Yadav said on Saturday evening.

The accident took place at around 8 am on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of the highway near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Police said the deceased were aged between 20 and 50 years. “The injured are all male, and most of them belonged to the working class and were heading to work in the morning," said a police officer.

“There were nearly 25 people in the private bus. The other two vehicles only had drivers and cleaners," said the ASP.


Click here to read the Mint ePaper

