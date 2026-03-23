PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia amid reports of five dead, 9 injured after building collapses in UP's Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia after reports suggested that a cold storage building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The incident left five dead and at least nine injured.
PMO India, in a post on X, announced the ex gratia and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest.”
PMO added that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.
News agency PTI reported that a cold storage facility collapsed in the Phaphamau area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The incident has triggered an ammonia gas leak, officials said.
According to The New Indian Express, at least 20 workers were feared trapped under the debris.
Kuldeep Gunawat, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar), said the structure suddenly caved in, leaving workers trapped under the debris. "All the injured workers have been rescued and admitted to the hospital," he said.
Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma informed reporters earlier today that about eight people had been shifted to the hospital, while relief and rescue efforts were ongoing. He said authorities were compiling a list of those affected and that a clearer picture of the number of injured and those safe would emerge in the coming days. He also announced that a magisterial probe would be initiated into the incident, news agency ANI reported.
Following the incident, an ammonia leak was reported at the facility, triggering an emergency response. Fire brigade personnel worked to bring the situation under control, while teams from the district administration and police were also deployed at the location. Officials stated that steps were being taken to stabilise the site and minimise any additional danger.
The New Indian Express reported that a rescue operation was launched using five JCB machines as teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site. At least nine people were rescued from the debris. The authorities are yet to officially confirm the total number of fatalities.
The police also detained the facility manager, along with several staff members, for questioning.
A witness at the site said that several workers from Bihar were present when the incident occurred around 2 PM. He mentioned that he personally helped pull out a few people from the debris, including five bodies. According to him, the wall of a potato storage facility collapsed while loading and unloading work was underway, and some workers were sitting and eating at the time. He added that the entire facility was devastated.
Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma noted that there was a strong presence of ammonia gas in the area after the incident.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.