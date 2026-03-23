PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia amid reports of five dead, 9 injured after building collapses in UP's Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia after reports suggested that a cold storage building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The incident left five dead and at least nine injured.

PMO India, in a post on X, announced the ex gratia and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest.”

Advertisement

PMO added that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

Cold storage facility collapses, ammonia leak reported News agency PTI reported that a cold storage facility collapsed in the Phaphamau area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The incident has triggered an ammonia gas leak, officials said.

Advertisement

According to The New Indian Express, at least 20 workers were feared trapped under the debris.

Kuldeep Gunawat, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar), said the structure suddenly caved in, leaving workers trapped under the debris. "All the injured workers have been rescued and admitted to the hospital," he said.

Eight people have been taken to hospital, says District Magistrate Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma informed reporters earlier today that about eight people had been shifted to the hospital, while relief and rescue efforts were ongoing. He said authorities were compiling a list of those affected and that a clearer picture of the number of injured and those safe would emerge in the coming days. He also announced that a magisterial probe would be initiated into the incident, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

Rescue operation underway; storage facility manager held Following the incident, an ammonia leak was reported at the facility, triggering an emergency response. Fire brigade personnel worked to bring the situation under control, while teams from the district administration and police were also deployed at the location. Officials stated that steps were being taken to stabilise the site and minimise any additional danger.

The New Indian Express reported that a rescue operation was launched using five JCB machines as teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site. At least nine people were rescued from the debris. The authorities are yet to officially confirm the total number of fatalities.

The police also detained the facility manager, along with several staff members, for questioning.

Advertisement

Witness recalls horror A witness at the site said that several workers from Bihar were present when the incident occurred around 2 PM. He mentioned that he personally helped pull out a few people from the debris, including five bodies. According to him, the wall of a potato storage facility collapsed while loading and unloading work was underway, and some workers were sitting and eating at the time. He added that the entire facility was devastated.

Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma noted that there was a strong presence of ammonia gas in the area after the incident.