The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep
At least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning.
The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, according to an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
“It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 19th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Several persons were rescued, of them 29 were taken to different nearby hospitals as some of them were injured, while others complained of health problems, like suffocation," said the civic official.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire incident. ₹50,000 will be granted to the injured, said the PM.
He condoled the lives lost and said: “Saddened by the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured for the speedy recovery."
The Maharashtra government has announced to give ₹5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the incident.
The government has also assured of an investigation into the fire and said that state ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh will be looking into it.
Earlier in the day, Aaditya Thackeray visited the Kamala building fire site. "I visited the Kamala Building fire site in Tardeo to get an on-ground update regarding the recovery operations underway. Also spoke to the residents and assured them complete assistance in this tragic hour," he tweeted.
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has expressed condolences and said that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the fire incident.
Some residents of the building where the fire broke out alleged that three nearby private hospitals refused to admit the injured persons and demanded deposit money and their negative Covid-19 certificates.
