PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of 7 killed in bus collision near Surat, expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the victims of the road accident in Surat, Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least seven people. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh was also announced for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to police, at least seven persons were killed and more than 40 injured after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses collided near Bardoli town in Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday, and one of them caught fire.

The incident occurred on National Highway No. 53 near Uva village, officials said, adding that the road connects Maharashtra with Gujarat.

“Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Surat district, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” PM Modi said in a social media post. “May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site.”

An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he announced.

About the accident Surat district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Ghadhiya said one of the buses was travelling from Surat to Dhule, while the other was headed towards Surat from Chalisgaon in Maharashtra.

"On the highway from Bardoli to Vyara, the bus headed to Maharashtra hit a tractor. After losing balance, it jumped the divider and collided with the bus coming from the Maharashtra side, causing it to overturn and land in a low-lying area beside the road. The bus caught fire," said Ghadhiya.

He said teams of police, fire brigade and officials from Surat and the neighbouring Tapi district rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations immediately.

"We rescued several passengers trapped in the bus and shifted the injured to Bardoli hospital. Around 40 people sitting in both buses received injuries, while seven people lost their lives. All the deceased were in the bus that caught fire," he said.