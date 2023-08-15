On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his address PM Modi announced the Vishwakarma scheme, with an allocation of ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for those with traditional skills.

As per the Prime Minister, this scheme is especially for skilled work like barbers, goldsmiths, washer men etc. The scheme will be launched next month i.e. in September on the Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on 17 September 2023.

“The government will launch Vishwakarma scheme with allocation of ₹13,000 to 15,000 crores in the next month for those with traditional skills," PM Modi said during his Independence Day speech.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about the people of Manipur. While speaking about the violence in the North-Eastern state, PM Modi said peace is the only way to resolve all disputes, adding that, the Central and the state government had been working on maintaining peace.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims at improve the quality, scale and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to integrate them with the domestic and global value chain. This would result in the economic empowerment of such workers, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities, women, transgender and other weaker sections of the society.

Meanwhile, this year, in a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)". In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. "All rating agencies lauding country," he said.