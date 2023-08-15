PM Modi announces Vishwakarma scheme; allocates ₹13,000 cr-15,000 cr for those with traditional skills. Details here2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:48 AM IST
On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his address PM Modi announced the Vishwakarma scheme, with an allocation of ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore for those with traditional skills.