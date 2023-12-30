Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed that people should not come to Ayodhya on 22 January for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi asked people to light Ram Jyoti at their homes and celebrate Diwali to mark the occasion. After inaugurating a slew of projects in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that people can visit the city from 23 January, one day after the event.

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE Updates "I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the people of India should celebrate Diwali on 22 January and light Ram Jyoti in their homes. "This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's remarks come against the backdrop of the Ayodhya administration expecting a huge footfall of people on the day of the consecration ceremony and the local bodies are already preparing security protocols as some high-profile dignitaries are also attending the Ram Temple event.

Smart Ayodhya

While speaking during an event in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that the construction of the Ram Temple will attract a large number of visitors in the holy city and the government has carried out development works worth thousands of crores to make Ayodhya smart.

“After the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram here, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here. Keeping this in mind, our government is carrying out development work worth thousands of crores of rupees in Ayodhya and is making Ayodhya smart," PM Modi said.

On Ayodhya's new international airport, PM Modi said that he is happy that the airport is being named after Maharishi Valmiki, who introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through Ramayana. “Today I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through Ramayana. In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will connect us with the divine-grand-new Ram temple."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!