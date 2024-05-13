Active Stocks
PM Modi exhorts public to come and 'vote in large numbers' amid the ongoing Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Livemint

PM Modi urged the public on Monday to cast their votes in large numbers in all the 96 Lok Sabha constituencies of 10 states and union territories, where elections are underway in the fourth phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the public, urging citizens to cast their votes in significant numbers for the 96 seats across 10 states and union in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (BJP Media)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 13, urged the citizens to vote in large numbers in the 96 seats spread across 10 states and union territories, where elections are underway in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the appeal where he said, “Voting is being held today in 96 seats of 10 states and union territories in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections." He added, “I am confident that people will vote in large numbers in all these seats, in which youth and women voters will participate in large numbers. Come, let us perform our duty and strengthen democracy!"

In phase four, elections are being held for 11 seats in Maharashtra, 8 seats in West Bengal, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 17 seats in Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 5 seats in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir and all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh. 

As per timings issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) voting begins at 7 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.

It is noteworthy that polling has already taken place in 283 constituencies in the first three phases, which means almost half of 543 Lok Sabha seats have voted. Elections in the first phase was held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, and in the third phase on May 7. 

A total of 1,717 candidates are contesting for the 96 Lok Sabha seats voting today. The prominent candidates include, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), TMC leader Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar (West Bengal), cricketer-turned-politicians Yusuf Pathan and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary from Baharampur (West Bengal).  Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai (Bihar), YS Sharmila from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Union Minister Arjun Munda from Khunti (Jharkhand), actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol (West Bengal), Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar (Telangana) and Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad (Telangana) are the other major contestants.

Over 17.7 crore people are eligible to cast votes in the fourth phase.

Published: 13 May 2024, 07:36 AM IST
