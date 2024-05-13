PM Modi exhorts public to come and 'vote in large numbers' amid the ongoing Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
PM Modi urged the public on Monday to cast their votes in large numbers in all the 96 Lok Sabha constituencies of 10 states and union territories, where elections are underway in the fourth phase.
