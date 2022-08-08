During Venkaiah Naidu's farewell speech as Vice President, PM Modi lavished praises on him for his working style, his oratory style and his passion for Indian languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in a farewell speech delivered two days before his retirement on Monday.
The Vice President is set to retire on August 10, 2022 after his term as the 15th Vice President of India will end.
PM Modi complimented the Vice President for playing multiple roles in his long political career and complimented him on his witty one-liners.
PM said he has worked closely over the years with Naidu and has seen him take up different responsibilities and perform each of his responsibilities with great dedication.
On Naidu's command over language, PM said, "The one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu Ji are famous. They are wit-liners. His command over the languages has always been great." He further added, "There is both depth and substance in what Venkaiah Ji says,"
PM further added that Naidu's passion for Indian languages was reflected in the way he presided over the House.
PM commended Naidu's tenure as Vice President by praising his impact on increasing the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. PM said, "He contributed to increased productivity of the Rajya Sabha. Around 70 percent productivity of Rajya Sabha increased in your tenure and almost 177 Bills either passed or debate were held on them," said the Prime Minister.
He said that Naidu laid a lot of focus on youth welfare and a lot of his programmes as Vice President was focused on 'Yuva Shakti'. He also added that as India completes 75 years of its Independence President, Vice President, Speaker and Prime Minister would have been born after independence.
