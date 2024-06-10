PM Modi appreciates Bill Gates’ congratulatory message for 3rd term, says ’we value our partnership’

“We value our partnership for promoting innovation for the benefit of humanity,” PM Modi posted on Monday while responding to Bill Gates' congratulatory message.

Updated10:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates interact with each other and discuss various crucial topics, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates interact with each other and discuss various crucial topics, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “deeply appreciated” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' congratulatory message to him on becoming India's prime minister for the third consecutive time. Responding to Gates's message on X (formerly Twitter), Narendra Modi recalled their “very positive and engaging conversation a few months ago”.

Follow PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates here

“Deeply appreciate your message @BillGates. Recall our very positive and engaging conversation a few months ago, including on transformative role of technology in governance and healthcare, and India's commitment to climate change and sustainable development. We value our partnership for promoting innovation for the benefit of humanity,” Modi posted on X on Monday.

On Sunday, Gates congratulated Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. “You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation,” he said on X.

Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world,” Gates added.

Gates's statement came as Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister around 7:15 pm on Sunday. Along with him, 71 other leaders took oath as council of ministers.

Later, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, hosted a banquet in honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries attending the swearing-in at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Leaders who attended the banquet included the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; the Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife, Kobita Jugnauth; the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda; and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

