PM Modi arrives at Ayodhya, to inaugurate international airport, trains and other projects shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ayodhya to inaugurate various projects including the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ayodhya at around 11 am on Saturday. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath at the airport. PM Modi will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains in just a few minutes. Read LIVE updates here PM Modi virtually inaugurated the first Amrit Bharat train, Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express, including one route from Malda. Modi received a thunderous welcome as he landed in the holy city of Ayodhya, with people showering flowers as he took a lap of honour on his way to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station on Saturday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport and edeveloped Ayodhya railway station shortly.

Around 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

