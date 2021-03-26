PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign visit since Covid-19 outbreak

PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign visit since Covid-19 outbreak1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks.
PM Modi will also hold restricted and delegation-level talks with his counterpart and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
India, Bangladesh likely to sign at least 5 MoUs
India and Bangladesh are likely to sign at least five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during PM Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country.
"The number of MoUs could be more or less but five plus (instruments are likely to be signed)," Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said.
The two countries were still in negotiations over the number of MoUs to be signed after PM Modi's bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hasina on Saturday.
The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.
"Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership," Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.
PM Modi wrote that he was looking forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.
