PM Modi arrives in France to attend G7 Summit: ‘Looking forward to engaging with world leaders...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Evian, France, on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit and exchange views with world leaders on key global issues. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited.

"Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi said in a post on X.

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He said that India “remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of PM Modi's attendance at the G7 Summit in France? ⌵ PM Modi's attendance marks India’s thirteenth participation at the G7 summit and indicates increasing global recognition of India's role in addressing peace, security, and environmental sustainability. 2 Why was PM Modi conferred Slovakia’s highest civilian award? ⌵ PM Modi received Slovakia’s highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), as a recognition of the strengthening bilateral ties between India and Slovakia. 3 How does the G7 Summit influence international partnerships? ⌵ The G7 Summit provides a platform where leaders from member and partner countries, including India, discuss global issues, fostering international cooperation and partnerships on various topics like economic growth and artificial intelligence. 4 What are the key topics PM Modi is expected to discuss at the G7 Summit? ⌵ At the G7 Summit, PM Modi is expected to discuss international cooperation, economic growth, artificial intelligence, and hold bilateral meetings with leaders on these crucial issues. 5 Should countries participate in multilateral summits like the G7? ⌵ Yes, participating in multilateral summits like the G7 allows countries to engage in dialogue on pressing global challenges, thereby enhancing their international influence and collaboration with other nations.

PM Modi arrived in Evian from Geneva. At the Geneva airport, Modi was received by the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin.

Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Switzerland partnership.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Modi concluded a "historic and productive" visit to Slovakia.

"The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth," he said.

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Also Read | PM Modi’s global honours count rises to 33 after Slovakia award

His visit to Slovakia was the first by an Indian prime minister.

During his visit, India and Slovakia elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership and signed 11 agreements to expand bilateral cooperation across several areas, including migration, digital technology, and defence.

During his visit, PM Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. The honour marked the 33rd international recognition bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign country.

The visit by PM Modi saw the two countries sign a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of education, research, talent mobility, and technology, further cementing their ties.

The agreements were formalised in a Joint Statement issued during Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Bratislava, following delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

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The initiatives heavily focus on talent mobility, professional safety, and institutional partnerships across the higher education and cultural sectors.

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