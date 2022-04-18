AHMEDABAD : The Prime Minister's Office informed on Monday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for a three day visit.

He visit entails laying the foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

The Prime Minister was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

"The Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor @ADevvrat, CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other dignitaries," tweeted PMO India today.

Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar today.

The PMO also shared PM Modi's itinerary to in laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several projects in Gujarat.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over ₹600 crores, on 19 April, at around 9:40 am.

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, 'aloo tikki', patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

PM Modi will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation on the same day. This community radio station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1,700 villages.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. He will also inaugurate the organic manure and biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

He will lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura - Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

Subsequently, at around 3:30pm, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On 20 April, at around 10:30am, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, at around 3:30pm, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.