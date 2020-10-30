Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi arrives in Kevadia, to inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park shortly
Gandhinagar: Prime minister Narendra Modi leaves the residence of former Gujarat chief minister late Keshubhai Patel after paying condolence to Patel's family

PM Modi arrives in Kevadia, to inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park shortly

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi arrived Friday on a two-day Gujarat trip during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kevadia to inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Gujarat's Narmada district today. Sardar Patel Zoological has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The zoo houses wild animals and birds brought from all over the world.

PM Modi arrived Friday on a two-day Gujarat trip during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity.

Upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

From the airport, Modi would leave for Gandhinagar to meet the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel, who died on Thursday.

It is also expected that the PM would meet his nonagenarian mother Hiraba, who lives on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city with Modis younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The PM would then reach Kevadiya in Narmada district to inaugurate various tourism projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Patel.

On Saturday, he would inaugurate a seaplane service connecting Kevadiya with Ahmedabad.

