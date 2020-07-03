India-China standoff: PM Modi visits Ladakh

On Tuesday, senior commanders of India and China held their third round of talks in a month to sort out tensions and revive a de-escalation and disengagement plan agreed to in a meeting on 6 June. The two sides on Tuesday agreed on the need for an "expeditious, phased and stepwise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff. But they also agreed to hold more talks at the military and diplomatic levels to find a solution to the tensions – an indication that the two sides were still a long way away from resolving the tensions.