PM Modi arrives in Manipur, meets ethnic violence victims, inaugurates infra projects worth over ₹7,300 crore | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on Saturday, September 13, where he inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to the northeastern state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

Earlier, it was planned that PM Modi would take a chopper to Churachandpur from the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, but he went straight to the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur by road amid heavy rain.

The inauguration ceremony centres on a wide range of infrastructure projects from Manipur Urban Roads and drainage to an asset management improvement project worth over ₹3,600 crore.

Inauguration of 5 National Highway projects worth over ₹2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and Working Women Hostels at 9 locations are also in the pipeline, among others. This infrastructure is an inclusive, sustainable and holistic development

Modi laid the foundation stones for infrastructure development in and around Polo Ground at ₹30 crore, and the strengthening of facilities of 120 schools at a cost of ₹134 crore in all 16 districts.

Various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education and tourism in parts of Manipur with a total value of ₹102 crore, were also included on the list of initiatives for which the foundation stones were laid.

Construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium worth ₹36 crore at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, and upgradation of NH 102 A in Tengnoupal sections worth ₹502 crore, were also on the list.

PM Modi says, ‘Thank God my helicopter did not work today…’ Addressing the public gathering in Churachandpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the land of Manipur is the land of courage and bravery. “I want to salute the passion of the people of Manipur. All of you came here despite the heavy rain, I want to thank you for your love. Due to heavy rains, my helicopter could not come, so I decided to come via road. The scenes I saw on the road, I thank the Almighty that my helicopter did not work today. The way I saw the youth and elderly people of Manipur carrying Tiranga in their hands, I can never forget this moment in my life…”

As per the schedule mentioned in PIB's press release, PM Modi had to "inaugurate various projects worth over ₹1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function” after a public meeting in Churachandpur.

However, a change in travel plans caused a significant delay.

PM Modi meets the families of ethnic violence victims PM Modi met with several people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, according to officials. During the interaction, he listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and reassured them of the Centre's commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

The ethnic violence has led to the displacement of over 60,000 people, with nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.

While some displaced individuals have moved out of the state, the majority continue to live in relief camps, enduring poor living conditions, a lack of privacy, and no sources of income.

To help improve the situation, the government has introduced skill development initiatives, such as candle and incense making, in an effort to support the displaced people, according to officials.

The violence, which erupted in May 2023, has resulted in over 260 deaths and left thousands homeless.

Security beefed up in Manipur Both state and central security forces were deployed in large numbers around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the locations for the PM's rallies.

Heavy rainfall since Friday night has flooded parts of the Kangla Fort, leaving ankle-deep water in some areas.

Modi’s visit comes amid ongoing criticism from opposition parties for his delay in visiting Manipur following the ethnic violence.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur earlier, holding him responsible for “allowing” the violence in the state to continue.

"I am glad that he has decided after 2 years that it's worth his visiting. He should have visited much long before. It's very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long, so many people to get killed and so many people to go through so much strife before he has decided to visit," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Kerala's Wayanad.