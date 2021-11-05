Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayer at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district earlier today. Shortly, he will be inaugurating the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya.

View Full Image Modi offered prayer at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district

View Full Image PM Modi undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/V6Xx7VzjY4 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Before arriving at the Rudraprayag, PM Modi stopped at the Dehradun airport where he was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

View Full Image PM arrived at the Dehradun airport early in the morning

PM is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works.

Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

View Full Image Preparations underway at Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today.

View Full Image PM will offer prayers at the shrine, inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi & unveil their statue.

View Full Image Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth ₹ 130 crores

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth ₹130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.