PM Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath Temple. See photos

PM Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath Temple. See photos1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
- Shortly, he will be inaugurating the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya
- PM Modi will also unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayer at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district earlier today. Shortly, he will be inaugurating the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayer at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district earlier today. Shortly, he will be inaugurating the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya.
Before arriving at the Rudraprayag, PM Modi stopped at the Dehradun airport where he was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Before arriving at the Rudraprayag, PM Modi stopped at the Dehradun airport where he was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
PM is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works.
PM is scheduled to inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works.
Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth ₹130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.
Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth ₹130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.
Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.
Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!