India, Asean steadily enhancing ties, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told world leaders that India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are strengthening ties across various sectors as well as people-to-people relations. He emphasized that New Delhi has always strongly supported the 11-member group’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Modi said in his virtual opening address at the summit in Malaysia that its theme, ‘inclusivity and sustainability', was clearly reflected in the joint efforts of nations, whether the digital inclusion, ensuring food security, or maintaining resilient supply chains amid global challenges.

“India fully supports these priorities and is committed to advancing them together,” Modi said.

While Modi virtually attended the event, US President Donald Trump is attending it in person. Trump said in a social media post that he was on his way to Malaysia, where he would sign a peace deal, which he “proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand.”

India and the US are negotiating a trade deal, but contrary to initial expectations, a consensus still eludes given that the issues that the US brought to the table are not limited to bilateral trade but also include India’s purchase of oil from Russia.

Modi also said that India and Asean are companions in the Global South. “We are not only commercial partners but also cultural partners. Asean is a cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy. India has always fully supported Asean centrality and Asean’s outlook in the Indo-Pacific,” the Prime Minister said.

Regional cooperation Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) finalized in 2019 underscores the strategic role of the grouping in regional cooperation and decision making amid geopolitical and geostrategic shifts.

It seeks to tap possibilities of cooperation to alleviate poverty and to elevate the living standards of people, while avoiding the deepening of mistrust amid the rise of economic and military powers.

The document states that it is in the interest of Asean to lead the shaping of the region’s economic and security architecture.

“India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of world’s population. We not only share geography; we are also bound by deep historical ties and shared values,” Modi said.

Modi said that in an era of uncertainties, the India-Asean comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to make steady progress.

“And this strong partnership of ours is emerging as a robust foundation for global stability and development,” Modi said.

He said India has stood firmly with its Asean friends in every disaster.

“Our cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime security, and the blue economy is growing rapidly. In view of this, we are declaring 2026 as Asean-India Year of Maritime Cooperation,” Modi said.

“At the same time, we are steadily advancing our cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cyber security. We will continue to work together to preserve our shared cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties,” Modi added.

