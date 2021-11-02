PM Modi asks developed nations to pledge $1 trn for climate financing

“The countries collectively underscored that it needs to be ensured that the voices of the LMDC countries are heard loud and clear. The outcomes of COP 26 must respect the fundamental principles of Convention, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). The developed countries must provide means of implementation to developing countries in terms of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building. They highlighted about the empty promises of the developed countries and inability to deliver the $ 100 billion per year by 2020. They also called upon the speedy finalization of the Paris Rulebook," the statement added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}