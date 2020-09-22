PM Modi asks IIT Guwahati to play a role in Act East Policy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday asked the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) to play a part in India’s Act East policy and strengthen India’s position in southeast Asia.

“The north east region is the gateway of India’s relation with south east Asia. The key base of our relation with south-east Asia is culture, commerce, connectivity and capacity. Now education is going to be another medium of our relation and IIT Guwahati can become a huge center for this," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also urged IIT Guwahati to play a key role in the “beyond boundary expansions", indicating that the elite engineering and technology institution may look at southeast Asia for its expansion and education cooperation.

India’s ‘Act East’ policy is a diplomatic initiative to promote economic, strategic and cultural relations with southeast Asia and the larger Asia-Pacific region.

Talking about the new education policy, PM said India’s prominent educational institutions will be promoted to open campuses abroad while the country strives to bring foreign campuses to India to improve education liberalization and greater exposure for the sector and students. He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIT Guwahati.

PM also asked IIT Guwahati to open a centre of Indian knowledge system and another for disaster management and risk reduction. It will provide new opportunities to the institution and the northeast region of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via