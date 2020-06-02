PM Modi asks India Inc to turn covid-19 crisis into opportunity

NEW DELHI: Charting out his vision for a self-reliant India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India should not be dependent on any other country on strategic sectors and should embrace the world on its own strength.

Addressing the annual session of the industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry or CII, Modi said Indian industry should take advantage of the trust built over the past few months because of the medical supplies sent to over 150 countries. “World is looking for a trusted reliable partner. We have potential, strength and ability. Countries are also thinking whether old policies will work. New churning is happening. Expectation has grown from India. Confidence on India has grown. The Indian industry should take advantage of it," he added.

The prime minister said building a self-reliant India is about creating strong enterprise in India that can become global forces. “It is about generating employment, empowering people to create solutions. It is about building robust and local supply chains which can strengthen global supply chains. We should Make In India for the world," he added.

Calling for reducing non-essential imports to the minimum, Modi said industry should set targets for each sector to increase productivity. “Priority sectors such as furniture, air conditioners, footwear, leather have been identified. We import more than 30% of our air-conditioners. Despite being a major leather producer, our global share in exports is minimal. We are trying to reduce imports of mobile phones and defence items," he added.

Modi said India moving towards a growth-oriented future. “Reforms for us is not a random or scattered decision. It is a systematic, planned, integrated, interconnected futuristic process. Reform for us is daring to take decisions and take them to logical conclusions," he added.

