PM Modi asks India Inc to turn covid-19 crisis into opportunity

Addressing the annual session of the industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry or CII, Modi said Indian industry should take advantage of the trust built over the past few months because of the medical supplies sent to over 150 countries. “World is looking for a trusted reliable partner. We have potential, strength and ability. Countries are also thinking whether old policies will work. New churning is happening. Expectation has grown from India. Confidence on India has grown. The Indian industry should take advantage of it," he added.