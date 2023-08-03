PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women during Rakshan Bandhan festival1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST
PM Modi urges BJP leaders to reach out to Muslim women during Raksha Bandhan festival, after ban on triple talaq.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP leaders to reach out to Muslim women during the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan which will will fall on August 30 this year. PM Modi's statement came against the backdrop of his government's decision to ban triple talaq which boosted the overall sense of security for Muslim women.
