PM Modi asks states to evaluate impact of local lockdowns in combating Covid-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the states to evaluate efficacy of short and local lockdowns in combating the covid-19 pandemic. He was chairing a high-level virtual meeting with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven States/UTs to review the status and preparedness of virus response and management.

“Some states which are imposing 1-2 days local lockdown. Every state should observe and evaluate at their level that how effective they are in preventing covid-19. The states should also think that because of this, if they are having problems in starting economic activities in their state," Modi said urging them states to think seriously about the matter.

“We need to further increase our focus towards effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging," he said. The Prime Minister also announced to increase the limit of use of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from 35% to 50% for covid-19 related infrastructure.

“We have taken an important decision regarding the use of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for Corona Specific Infrastructure. Many states had requested for this. With the decisions, the states will get more money for fighting with the covid-19 pandemic," said Modi.

Acknowledging the increasing burden of the disease, the Prime Minister said that during the discussion it is true that there is a steady increase in cases of infection in India. “But today we are also doing more than 10 lakh tests every day and the number of people who get cured is also increasing rapidly. Best practices are being seen in many states and locally within the states. We have to encourage such practices," said Modi.

“The facilities that we have developed in the past months related to the treatment of covid-19 are helping us combating the pandemic. On one hand, we have to strengthen the corona related infrastructure, we also have to strengthen tracking and tracing network, the PM said adding that the country will have to better training of the healthcare workers.

Citing scientific studies, Modi said that masks have a greater role in preventing coronavirus infection. “It is very difficult to get the habit of mask, but without making it an essential of everyday life, we will not get meaningful results," he said.

Modi pointed out that in past there have been experiences of interruption of movement of goods and services from one state to another which causes unnecessary problems to ordinary citizens. “This also affects the lives and livelihood of the people, said Modi adding that the states should take care of this.

Further highlighting that in the last few days, there have been problems in many states due to the supply of oxygen. “Every necessary step has to be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of life-saving oxygen. India has ensured the supply of life saving medicines in the world even in difficult times. In such a situation, medicines easily reach from one state to another," said Modi adding that India will have to continue the demonstration of restraint, compassion, dialogue and cooperation that the country has shown in this coronavirus pandemic.

Modi also said that along with the fight against covid-19 infection the country will have to move forward with full force on the economic front.

Modi interacted with States/UT --Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. More than 63% of the active cases of the country are concentrated in these seven States/ UT. They also account for 65.5% of the total confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths, the government said. Along with the other five States, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently. Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting high mortality with more than 2.0% Case Fatality Rate (CFR). Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their positivity rate is observed to be above the national average of 8.52%.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the dire situation the state is likely to face if the cases continues to rise. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that due to an increase in the number of oxygnated beds and ICUs, consumption of oxygen is increasing drastically.

"Availability for liquidoxygen for medicalpurposes is presently around 375 metric ton per day which is sufficient for the time being," the CMO said in its statement.

The CMO added that once the project of increasing the number oxygenated beds is completed and there is a surge in the number of positive cases,it will not be able to provide sufficient medical oxygen without affecting industries. The peak demand of medical oxygen is calculated to be about 870 metric ton per day, the CMO added.

The state government has requested the centre to advise the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion to persuade and incentivise the industry to set up new oxygen generation units.

The CMO also requested that the manufacturers of hospital level oxygen generation units is also encouraged to ramp up their production capacity. "At present, these firms are asking for 3-4 months’ time to supply such units," the CMO added.

Sharan Poovanna contributed to this story

