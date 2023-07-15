New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to the UAE, met president-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, on Saturday, assuring India’s full support for the presidency to the Gulf nation, the prime minister’s office said.

According to the PMO, Jaber briefed PM Modi on UAE’s approach to this important meeting. Modi also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change, including international solar alliance, coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, international year of millets and mission lifestyle for environment (LiFE).

The meeting comes hours after PM Modi landed in the capital of the UAE on Saturday. At the airport, he received a majestic welcome from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several senior officials. The PM and the UAE ruler then held bilateral talks.

During his brief visit, Modi discussed matters of energy, defence, and enhanced cooperation as India presides over the G20 and the UAE chairs COP28 this year.

COP28, also known as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, is the 28th edition of a conference on climate change that has been held annually by the UN since 1992. This year, it will take place between November 30 and December 12 at Dubai’s Expo City.

The conference aims to urge governments to come together and tackle rising temperatures and the detrimental effects of climate change.