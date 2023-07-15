PM Modi meets COP28 president-designate in UAE, assures India’s full support1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Modi also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change, including international solar alliance, coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, international year of millets and mission lifestyle for environment
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to the UAE, met president-designate of COP28, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, on Saturday, assuring India’s full support for the presidency to the Gulf nation, the prime minister’s office said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×