PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue: 'A family that plays together, stays together'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with fitness influencers and citizens during a nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The online interaction saw cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey.

Here are the highlights from Fit India Dialogue:

Paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and footballer from Jammu and Kashmir Afshan Ashiq were the first ones to speak at the event.

Jhajharia stressed on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships

Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all women of the country.

Milind Soman said walking for hundreds of kilometers was not a difficult task if one had the mental strength to do it. ‘Fitness knows no limit,’ he said.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar: Your appeal for "vocal for local" is the need of the hour. When we say Haldi doodh is good for health, people don't listen. Call it "Turmeric Latte" and people have it to make it a statement. “We should not lose health, but weight. We should eat home-made food and avoid packaged food. This is the secret to good health," she said.

Cricketer and captain of Indian team Virat Kohli: Fitness has to be priority. Earlier, to improve my game, I started to focus on fitness. But now I have realised fitness is the priority.

A family that plays together, stays together: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue.