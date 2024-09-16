PM Modi at RE-INVEST 2024: ‘World feels India is the best bet for the 21st century… want to sustain rank at top’

PM Modi at RE-INVEST 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Monday, September 16.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the world feels India is the best bet for the 21st century. He added that India is preparing a base for the next 1,000 years and “not focusing on just reaching the top, but to sustain the rank”.

“A 140 crore Indians have pledged to make India the world's third-largest economy. In the first 100 days of our third term, we've tried to address every sector and factor for the country's rapid progress,” Modi stated.

“The entire world feels India is the best bet for the 21st century. India is preparing a base for the next 1,000 years, not focusing on just reaching the top but to sustain the rank,” he added.

On solar projects in particular, Modi said that the government is working to develop Ayodhya and 16 other places as model solar cities.

Also Read | Q2 Results 2024: HDFC Bank to announce Q2FY25 earnings report on October 19

About RE-INVEST 2024 The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is hosting the three-day event, which is expected to draw more than 10,000 delegates, including influential figures from government, industry, and the financial sectors.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Kumar Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also present on occasion.

The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 is Mission 500 GW, which significantly underscores India's strategic goal to expand its renewable energy capacity by 2030. As the 4th largest country globally in installed renewable energy capacity, India aims to consolidate its leadership in the global energy transition.

Also Read | Typhoon Bebinca: Shanghai slammed by strongest storm to hit city since 1949

Key international partners for this year's event include Australia, Denmark, Germany, and Norway.

Additionally, Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh will actively participate.

High-level delegations from the US, UK, Belgium, the European Union, Oman, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong will also be in attendance, with some delegations led by ministers from Germany and Denmark.