PM Modi said that a huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of this century has come as a representation of our nari shakti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while attending a program of self help groups in Sheopur acknowledged that he would have gone to his mother to seek her blessings but noted the “lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today." PM Modi at a program of self help groups in Sheopur said "on this day, it is generally my endeavor that I go to my mother, touch her feet and seek blessings. Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today, according to news agency ANI report.
A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of this century has come as a representation of our nari shakti and in today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is flying, Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister additionally noted that “in the last 8 years, we have helped in every way to empower Self Help Groups. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign."
Acknowledging the 'One District, One Product', the Prime Minister said, “Our government is working continuously to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village economy. Through 'One District, One Product' we are trying to take local products from every district to big markets." He further highlighted that the month of September is being celebrated as Nutrition Month in the country and with the efforts of India, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 to be celebrated internationally as the year of coarse cereals.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 'Project Cheetah', under which the BJP government at the Centre reintroduced big cats in the country with the support of Nambia, is the government's endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation. “We lose certain things when we move away from our roots. Hence, we should take pride in our heritage."
