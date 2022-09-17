Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while attending a program of self help groups in Sheopur acknowledged that he would have gone to his mother to seek her blessings but noted the “lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today." PM Modi at a program of self help groups in Sheopur said "on this day, it is generally my endeavor that I go to my mother, touch her feet and seek blessings. Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today, according to news agency ANI report.

