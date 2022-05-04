PM Modi attends 2nd India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi today attended the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and the evolving global security scenario
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the second India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and the evolving global security scenario.
"The 2nd India-Nordic Summit commences. A boost to our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region in areas like emerging technologies, investment, clean energy, Arctic research and more," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
The summit saw see the participation of the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. This meeting came shortly after the Indian prime minister held bilateral meetings with the Nordic leaders. The first India-Nordic summit was held in Stockholm in 2018.
PM Modi arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Germany where he held extensive talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and attended the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.
Before attending the India-Nordic Summit, Modi held separate bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said PM Modi's meetings with Nordic leaders started with his meeting with his counterpart from Norway where the principal focus of discussion and partnership was on:
2) Renewable energy-in particular, cooperative possibilities in hydroelectric and green hydrogen technology and investment ties-in. PM Modi invited Norwegian Pension Funds to partner in India's growth story.
4) In health sector, the two leaders discussed cooperation relating to joint research in vaccines and the development of health infrastructure.
5) The two leaders also talked about the cooperation in building and restoring water bodies in India.
They also talked about continuing cooperation and coordination in the UNSC as well as bilateral, cultural cooperation, including in Yoga between the two countries.
The Foreign Secretary said the second meeting was with the prime minister of Sweden where the principal focus of discussion and cooperation was on clean technology and sustainable solutions. This was discussed broadly under 2 rubrics, one relating to the investments by Sweden in India in clean technology and sustainable solution
Partnerships in research and innovation in clean technology and sustainable solution, drawing on a very successful partnership under the lead IT program.
Vinay Kwatra said PM Modi's third meeting was with the prime minister of Iceland.
Discussions were focused on cooperation in the field of geothermal energy and its various aspects incl research, training, skill development, and innovation in this space, said the Indian foreign secretary.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in Blue Economy, including in the field of fisheries and food processing, he said. This year, India-Iceland are celebrating 50th year of their bilateral relations, he further added.
