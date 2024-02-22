PM Modi attends Amul's Golden Jubilee in Gujarat, says, ‘Focus is on welfare of small farmers’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad, emphasizing the welfare of small farmers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad on Thursday. PM Modi in his speech said, "Our focus is on welfare of small farmers". The prime minister added that, “The large scale on which this organization of small animal farmers is working today is the power of organization, the power of cooperation". GCMMF owns the ‘Amul’ brand.
Further, PM Modi gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation was set up in 1973 with an annual turnover of ₹20 crore, federation’s managing director Jayen Mehta said.
In the last 50 years, it has emerged as the country's number one FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) organisation, with the Amul brand set to achieve a turnover of ₹80,000 crore, and Amul Federation a turnover of ₹61,000 crore this financial year, he added.
