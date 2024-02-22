Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad on Thursday. PM Modi in his speech said, "Our focus is on welfare of small farmers". The prime minister added that, “The large scale on which this organization of small animal farmers is working today is the power of organization, the power of cooperation". GCMMF owns the ‘Amul’ brand.

Recognising the success of India's dairy sector, PM Modi said, "The domestic dairy sector is growing at the rate of 6% as compared to 2% globally".

PM Modi in Gujarat for Amul's golden jubilee celebration | 10 points

He said that eight crore people are directly associated with India's dairy sector.

According to PM Modi, " In the last 10 years alone, milk production in India has increased by about 60%". Besides, "India's per capita milk availability has also increased by about 40% in the past decade".

Further, PM Modi said, "The real backbone of India's dairy sector is women's power".

He said the height at which Amul is today is because of "women's power".

"Today, when India is moving ahead with women-led development, this success of India's dairy sector is a great inspiration for it," PM Modi said.

As Amul turned 50 on Thursday, PM Modi inspected an exhibition of the dairy firm. PM Modialso heaped praise on Amul calling it “ Amul jaisa koi nahi (No one is like Amul)," he added, "Amul has become the identity of livestock keepers. Amul means trust, Amul means development, Amul means public participation, Amul means farmer empowerment, Amul means inspiration for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Amul means big dreams, big resolutions and bigger accomplishments...".