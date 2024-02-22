 PM Modi attends Amul's Golden Jubilee in Gujarat, says, ‘Focus is on welfare of small farmers’ | Mint
PM Modi attends Amul's Golden Jubilee in Gujarat, says, 'Focus is on welfare of small farmers'

 Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad, emphasizing the welfare of small farmers.

PM Narendra Modi attends golden jubilee event of Gujarat cooperative which owns Amul brandPremium
PM Narendra Modi attends golden jubilee event of Gujarat cooperative which owns Amul brand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad on Thursday. PM Modi in his speech said, "Our focus is on welfare of small farmers". The prime minister added that, “The large scale on which this organization of small animal farmers is working today is the power of organization, the power of cooperation". GCMMF owns the ‘Amul’ brand.

Recognising the success of India's dairy sector, PM Modi said, "The domestic dairy sector is growing at the rate of 6% as compared to 2% globally".

PM Modi in Gujarat for Amul's golden jubilee celebration | 10 points

He said that eight crore people are directly associated with India's dairy sector.

According to PM Modi, " In the last 10 years alone, milk production in India has increased by about 60%". Besides, "India's per capita milk availability has also increased by about 40% in the past decade".

Further, PM Modi said, "The real backbone of India's dairy sector is women's power".

He said the height at which Amul is today is because of "women's power".

Cabinet approves continuation of Flood Management and Border Areas Programme

"Today, when India is moving ahead with women-led development, this success of India's dairy sector is a great inspiration for it," PM Modi said.

Union Cabinet approves hike in sugarcane FRP by 25 to 340 per quintal

As Amul turned 50 on Thursday, PM Modi inspected an exhibition of the dairy firm. PM Modialso heaped praise on Amul calling it “ Amul jaisa koi nahi (No one is like Amul)," he added, "Amul has become the identity of livestock keepers. Amul means trust, Amul means development, Amul means public participation, Amul means farmer empowerment, Amul means inspiration for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Amul means big dreams, big resolutions and bigger accomplishments...".

 

Further, PM Modi gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation was set up in 1973 with an annual turnover of 20 crore, federation’s managing director Jayen Mehta said.

In the last 50 years, it has emerged as the country's number one FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) organisation, with the Amul brand set to achieve a turnover of 80,000 crore, and Amul Federation a turnover of 61,000 crore this financial year, he added.

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM IST
