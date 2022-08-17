PM Modi attends screening of TV show 'Swaraj' celebrating 75 yrs of independence

PM Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers attended the special screening of TV show 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' celebrating 75 years of India's independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by his Council of Ministers and other dignitaries attended a special screening of TV show 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' at Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building.
Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP president J P Nadda were among the ones who attended the event along with the prime minister.
The show produced by Doordarshan celebrates the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
Prasar Bharti, the public broadcaster on the nation shared the pictures of the prime minster and other guests who attended the event.
All India Radio tweeted the poster of the show along with the news of PM Modi attending the special screening on Wednesday evening.
About ‘Swaraj: Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha’
Celebrating and honouring the freedom fighters’ sacrifice for the independence of the motherland, Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha, was launched on August 5, 2022.
The series was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, and the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Anurag Thakur.
Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha is a 75-episode mega show that chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history and is being telecast from 14 August, Sunday on Doordarshan.
The series highlights the saga of the great unsung heroes who have played a key role in India’s journey. The series begins with the landing of Vasco-da-Gama in 1498 in India.
The serial will tell the stories and contributions of many unsung heroes including Rani Abbakka, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Tirot Sing, Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, Shivappa Nayaka, Kanhoji Angre, Rani Gaidinliu, Tilka Majhi, etc, along with famous freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaj Shivaji, Tatya Tope, Madam Bhikaji Kama, etc.
In addition to English the series is being dubbed in nine regional languages; Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, and Assamese. Dubbed shows are going to be aired on Doordarshan from 20 August.
