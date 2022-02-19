PM Modi attends union environment minister's daughter's wedding. See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the wedding ceremony of the union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's daughter. The wedding took place at the minister's 9, Motilal Nehru Marg in New Delhi. The marriage ceremony was attended by the almost entire cabinet, as well as, President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP Chief JP Nadda and his wife Mallika Nadda were also present at the event.

The union minister had reportedly halted the wedding celebrations for a week keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols.

Yadav also shared some photos related to the daughter's wedding on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Posting these, he tagged PM Modi and the BJP chief and thanked him for coming to the wedding.

In a tweet, Yadav wrote, "Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji today graced my daughter’s wedding with his presence. He blessed the couple, Shubha and Raman, for a happy married life. Honoured and humbled, I thank him profusely for the gesture".

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also attended Yadav's daughter's wedding. Pawar wrote, "Wished the newly weds a happy and blissful married life".

Attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Union Cabinet Minister of Labour & Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav today.

Yadav is also the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Rajasthan, a position he has held since 2012.[1] He was reelected in April 2018.

