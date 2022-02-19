PM Modi attends union environment minister's daughter's wedding. See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the wedding ceremony of the union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's daughter. The wedding took place at the minister's 9, Motilal Nehru Marg in New Delhi. The marriage ceremony was attended by the almost entire cabinet, as well as, President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

