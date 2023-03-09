Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the first day of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Thursday. He was welcomed by PM Modi at the largest stadium in the world.

The two PMs will watch the first day of the Test beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera on March 9.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Modi welcomes him to the venue.



The two Prime Ministers will watch the final match of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 that will begin shortly here. pic.twitter.com/Uv8hevlhzo — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

Albanese earlier expressed his excitement to watch the match with Prime Minister Modi. India is presently leading the Border Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. The series is named after distinguished former captains, Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar.

India are retaining the trophy as of now after defeating Australia in the first two Tests and losing the third Test of the 2023 series. If Australia win the fourth Test and the series is drawn, India will retain the trophy as the 2020–21 series went in favour of the Men in Blue.

Both prime ministers are scheduled to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad on March 9 morning to witness the opening day of the fourth Test between Australia and India, after which they will depart in a few hours.

In preparation for a large crowd of spectators, the Ahmedabad police have stationed over 3,000 officers at the stadium and the surrounding areas of the city, according to Neeraj Badgujar, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector 1.

Albanese earlier visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and expressed his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi. He paid his respects by removing his shoes and visited the 'Hriday Kunj', a room where Gandhi lived, and observed the weaving of khadi using a spinning wheel. The Ashram presented him with a book written by Australian author Thomas Weber about Gandhi's salt march, a book about his life in Ahmedabad from 1915 to 1930, and a replica of the spinning wheel.

Albanese wrote in the visitor's book that Gandhi's values and philosophy continue to inspire people worldwide. Later, he attended the 'Holi Celebrations' event hosted by the Governor of Gandhinagar, where artists from different states performed traditional dance forms.