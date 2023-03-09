PM Modi, Australian PM reach Motera Stadium to watch India-Australia Test2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Gujarat on March 9 for the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the first day of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Thursday. He was welcomed by PM Modi at the largest stadium in the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×