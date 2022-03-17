PM Modi, Australian PM to hold virtual summit next week. Details here

PM Modi, Australian PM to hold virtual summit next week. Details here1 min read . 09:21 PM IST
- The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit on Monday along with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. During the summit, they are expected to commit to closer bilateral ties in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education. The summit follows the historic first virtual summit of June 4, 2020 when the India-Australia relationship was elevated to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.
"The leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a media briefing.
"The leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others," he said.
As the summit is taking place in the midst of the crisis in Ukraine, it is expected to figure in the talks between the two prime ministers. Without making any specific references, the spokesperson said views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed by the two leaders.
"The summit highlights the importance attached by both countries to their bilateral relations as also their close cooperation on regional and global issues," he said.
Bagchi said the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said both sides cooperated in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials and water resource management, among others.
