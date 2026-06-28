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PM Modi awarded Seychelles’ highest honour for environmental conservation: 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon’

The award recognises his sustained efforts to promote sustainable growth and advance a green development agenda. It also adds to a growing list of international honours acknowledging PM Modi's contributions to climate action.

Kanishka Singharia
Published28 Jun 2026, 02:20 PM IST
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PM Modi receives 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award.
PM Modi receives 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest honour for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award recognises his sustained efforts to promote sustainable growth and advance a green development agenda. It also adds to a growing list of international honours acknowledging PM Modi's contributions to climate action, environmental conservation and sustainable development.

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Sharing the key message of his Seychelles visit, PM Modi said: "I humbly accept this title with honor and dedicate it to all other countries that are struggling against the challenges of climate change and that consider the protection of the environment their responsibility toward future generations," the Prime Minister said on X.

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I extend my gratitude to the people and government of Seychelles, as well as to President Herminie, for bestowing upon me the title ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon.’"

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"This is an urgent challenge that we need to overcome together. The sun, in its way, stands ready to do whatever is necessary to make the world greener and more sustainable. This is reflected in our various domestic policies, with the motto of the LiFe Mission (a vision for a sustainable future) and global efforts such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and others," PM Modi added.

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PM Modi in Seychelles

Modi is on a three-day visit to the East African island nation. Earlier in the day, he held bilateral talks with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie at the State House in Victoria.

The meeting came amid efforts by both countries to strengthen their longstanding partnership in defence, maritime security, development, and people-to-people ties.

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On Monday, PM Modi will attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. During the visit, he is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

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India and Seychelles share longstanding historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Seychelles holds strategic importance in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which focuses on promoting security, growth and regional cooperation.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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