PM Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE Updates: Preparations in full swing, security tightened in temple city ahead of PM's visit

5 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2023, 07:32 AM IST

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate various projects worth ₹ 15,000 crore, including the airport, railway station, highway, and a railway line doubling.