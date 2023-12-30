PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live Updates: In anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city today, December 30. During his visit, he is slated to inaugurate several projects with a total worth of Rs15 thousand crore for Ayodhya. The projects to be inaugurated include developments such as the airport, railway station, highway, and the doubling of a railway line. Additionally, four major roads are also set to be inaugurated as part of these initiatives.
Catch all the LIVE updates on PM Modi's Ayodhya visit here,
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: ‘Station is built according to culture of our country,’ says Ashwini Vaishnaw
The renovated Ayodhya Dham Junction features a range of contemporary amenities, including elevators, escalators, food plazas, childcare rooms, and shops catering to religious and puja requirements.
PM Modi Ayodhyaa Visit Live: Visuals from the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station | Watch
Visuals from the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: PM to inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki airport today | 5 facts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Ayodhya Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The new airport in Ayodhya has been named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that PM Modi resolved to build modern airports and railway stations. Maharishi Valmiki is credited for writing the epic Ramayana.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Visuals from Dharma Path | Watch
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Flower decorations and preparations in full swing ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Security heightened near the public meeting venue | Watch video
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Security heightened near the public meeting venue of PM Modi.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Naming of Ayodhya airport after Maharshi Valmiki 'a good move', says VHP president
As the newly constructed Ayodhya airport is set to be named after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar said that it's a good move and he would like to thank the government.
"The central government has decided to name Ayodhya airport after sage poet Maharishi Valmiki. It is a good move. I want to thank and congratulate the government," Kumar told ANI.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: PM to flag off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat service through video link from Ayodhya on Dec 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link on Saturday, a Central Railway official said.
A CR release said the PM will virtually flag off the 8-coach service while addressing a function at the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh. He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services between different cities.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Flowers give ‘divine look’ to temple city | See Images
Uttar Pradesh: Temple town Ayodhya is being decked up with flowers, lights, and sculptures to give it a “divine look" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 30, to inaugurate an international airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Visuals from temple town Ayodhya | Watch video
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Flower decorations and preparations in full swing ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Ayodhya Railway Station built in accordance with our culture, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the revamped Ayodhya Railway station ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. He said that the station has been built according to the culture and tradition of the nation.
"According to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rail way station and other infrastructure in Ayodhya are being developed. Ayodhya Dham station has been built according to the culture and tradition of our country. This is the vision of our Prime Minister," Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Visuals from Ayodhya Dham railway station | See Images
Ayodhya Dham railway station is decked up to welcome PM Modi for the inauguration of its new building on Saturday.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: PM Modi fulfilled dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya, says Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said it is a matter of great pride for every devotee of Lord Ram that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya will become a reality next month.
Talking to reporters here, he also attacked the opposition parties, saying those who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram could neither build a temple nor abolish Article 370 of the Constitution and the practice of instant triple talaq.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: ‘Selection process of idol for Ram Temple complete’, Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trustee
The trustee of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, said that the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla has been completed and the unanimously selected idol will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha' next month.
"Today's (trust) meeting was regarding the selection of the idol for the Ram temple and the process has been completed," said Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra on Friday.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: Preparations in full swing | Watch video
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station in full swing ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today.
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit Live: PM Modi to unveil projects worth ₹15,000 crore in Ayodhya today
PM Modi is slated to inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding ₹240 crore. The station features a three-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including lifts, escalators, food plazas, and childcare rooms. Notably, the station is designed to be 'accessible for all' and has received certification as a green station building from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!